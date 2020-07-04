9920 Hustead Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for an immediate move in... This home features ceramic floors through for easy cleaning. Vaulted ceilings in living room which has a large bay window. Kitchen has updated extended cabinets, counter tops and updated stove & built in microwave with vent hood. Master bedroom has a his & her closet. Washer & dryer room located in hall. Second & Third bedroom have large closets. Low maintence front & backyard. One car garage features additional storage space and rear alley entry. Located close to schools, parks, shops on Buckner Blvd and major Freeways 635, 80, I 30, I 175 and just minutes away from downtown Dallas. $65 application fee for all adults over 18. Log on to Go 4 Rent . Com to submit application.