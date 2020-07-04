All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

9920 Hustead Street

9920 Hustead Street · No Longer Available
Location

9920 Hustead Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for an immediate move in... This home features ceramic floors through for easy cleaning. Vaulted ceilings in living room which has a large bay window. Kitchen has updated extended cabinets, counter tops and updated stove & built in microwave with vent hood. Master bedroom has a his & her closet. Washer & dryer room located in hall. Second & Third bedroom have large closets. Low maintence front & backyard. One car garage features additional storage space and rear alley entry. Located close to schools, parks, shops on Buckner Blvd and major Freeways 635, 80, I 30, I 175 and just minutes away from downtown Dallas. $65 application fee for all adults over 18. Log on to Go 4 Rent . Com to submit application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 Hustead Street have any available units?
9920 Hustead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9920 Hustead Street have?
Some of 9920 Hustead Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9920 Hustead Street currently offering any rent specials?
9920 Hustead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 Hustead Street pet-friendly?
No, 9920 Hustead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9920 Hustead Street offer parking?
Yes, 9920 Hustead Street offers parking.
Does 9920 Hustead Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9920 Hustead Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 Hustead Street have a pool?
No, 9920 Hustead Street does not have a pool.
Does 9920 Hustead Street have accessible units?
No, 9920 Hustead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 Hustead Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9920 Hustead Street does not have units with dishwashers.

