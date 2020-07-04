9920 Hustead Street

Amenities
Ready for an immediate move in... This home features ceramic floors through for easy cleaning. Vaulted ceilings in living room which has a large bay window. Kitchen has updated extended cabinets, counter tops and updated stove & built in microwave with vent hood. Master bedroom has a his & her closet. Washer & dryer room located in hall. Second & Third bedroom have large closets. Low maintence front & backyard. One car garage features additional storage space and rear alley entry. Located close to schools, parks, shops on Buckner Blvd and major Freeways 635, 80, I 30, I 175 and just minutes away from downtown Dallas. $65 application fee for all adults over 18. Log on to Go 4 Rent . Com to submit application.