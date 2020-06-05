All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9911 E Lake Highlands Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

9911 E Lake Highlands Drive

9911 East Lake Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9911 East Lake Highlands Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this fabulously renovated home just minutes from White Rock Lake. Countless designer finishes with a modern flare! Beautiful kitchen with a bar top opens to the living area, which is great for entertaining. Features include 42 inch soft close cabinets, high end quartz ctops, and ss appliances. Gas Range is on back order and will be installed soon. Completely new bathrooms. Beautiful, refinished hardwood floors throughout, decorative lighting, NEW Low E windows, NEW ROOF and so much more! Clean lines and fresh paint inside and out. Large back patio perfect for outdoor cookouts and hanging out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive have any available units?
9911 E Lake Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive have?
Some of 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9911 E Lake Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9911 E Lake Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Moda
1855 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University