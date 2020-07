Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fabulous condo in the Richland Trace Community. Open concept with kitchen overlooking the living area. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, lot of cabinets and updated two full bathrooms. This property has plenty of storage spaces, walk in closets and balcony. Unit is at the back of the building overlooking some greenery. Close to Richland College, shopping, 635 and Hwy 75. You will love this one! Don't miss it.