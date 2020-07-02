All apartments in Dallas
9817 E Lake Highlands Drive

9817 East Lake Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9817 East Lake Highlands Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully updated home on a large corner lot in Old Lake Highlands! This home features an updated kitchen from the cabinets, pantry and appliances to the large farmhouse sink and granite countertops. Lovely original hardwood floors throughout. Lots of windows allow natural light to fill this home. Two good sized living areas, remodeled master bath and guest bath. Entertain in the backyard on the large patio. Detached garage with walkway to the home. Excellent location! Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive have any available units?
9817 E Lake Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive have?
Some of 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9817 E Lake Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9817 E Lake Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

