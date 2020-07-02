9817 E Lake Highlands Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully updated home on a large corner lot in Old Lake Highlands! This home features an updated kitchen from the cabinets, pantry and appliances to the large farmhouse sink and granite countertops. Lovely original hardwood floors throughout. Lots of windows allow natural light to fill this home. Two good sized living areas, remodeled master bath and guest bath. Entertain in the backyard on the large patio. Detached garage with walkway to the home. Excellent location! Come see this home today!