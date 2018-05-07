9807 Tamalpais Drive

Amenities

SPACIOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Granite Countertops, Master Suite, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Attached Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.