9807 Tamalpais Drive
Last updated December 8 2019

9807 Tamalpais Drive

9807 Tamalpais Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9807 Tamalpais Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
SPACIOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Granite Countertops, Master Suite, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Attached Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9807 Tamalpais Drive have any available units?
9807 Tamalpais Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9807 Tamalpais Drive have?
Some of 9807 Tamalpais Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9807 Tamalpais Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9807 Tamalpais Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9807 Tamalpais Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9807 Tamalpais Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9807 Tamalpais Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9807 Tamalpais Drive offers parking.
Does 9807 Tamalpais Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9807 Tamalpais Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9807 Tamalpais Drive have a pool?
No, 9807 Tamalpais Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9807 Tamalpais Drive have accessible units?
No, 9807 Tamalpais Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9807 Tamalpais Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9807 Tamalpais Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

