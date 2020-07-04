9612 Orchard Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Luxury apartment in a private home. Fully furnished and suitable for corporate housing.

Newly remodeled with the best finishes. Wood floors, quartz counters, glass-tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Spacious spa-like bath with contemporary finishes - quartz counters, tile floors and custom shower. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - INCLUDING CABLE AND WI-FI. Community pool and tennis courts.



Conveniently located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. Less than 15 minutes from



* Shopping at Northpark Mall

* Greenville Avenue bars and restaurants

* Southern Methodist University

* Presbyterian Hospital

* White Rock Lake