Last updated April 15 2019 at 7:31 AM

9609 Walnut St Apt 10203

9609 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

9609 Walnut St, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom condo with great location! Spacious living area with tile fireplace and stunning wood floors that continue throughout. Neutral paint tones give the home a bright and modern feel. Galley kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, and all appliances. Large rooms with tons of closet space, and a gorgeous master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. Washer and dryer included.Very nice community pool on the property. Pets: 1 small dog only, no cats. 200 lease coordination fee.

PMI North Texas
2591 Dallas Pkwy Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
Phone: +1 469-656-8400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 have any available units?
9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 have?
Some of 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 currently offering any rent specials?
9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 is pet friendly.
Does 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 offer parking?
No, 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 does not offer parking.
Does 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 have a pool?
Yes, 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 has a pool.
Does 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 have accessible units?
No, 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 does not have accessible units.
Does 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9609 Walnut St Apt 10203 does not have units with dishwashers.

