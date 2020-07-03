9609 Walnut St Apt 10203

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom condo with great location! Spacious living area with tile fireplace and stunning wood floors that continue throughout. Neutral paint tones give the home a bright and modern feel. Galley kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, and all appliances. Large rooms with tons of closet space, and a gorgeous master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. Washer and dryer included.Very nice community pool on the property. Pets: 1 small dog only, no cats. 200 lease coordination fee.
PMI North Texas
2591 Dallas Pkwy Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
Phone: +1 469-656-8400