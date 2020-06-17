9600 Golf Lakes Trail Unit: A3

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly trash valet

Rent:$1074-1084



Wi-Fi and Cable TV Ready

9-Foot Ceilings

Decorative Crown Moulding

Newly Installed Faux Hardwood Flooring Throughout Kitchen

Custom Brushed Nickel Light Fixtures

LED Lighting

Wood Burning Fireplaces

Washer/Dryer Connections*

Electronic Thermostats

Faux Wood Blinds

Lake/Pool Views*

Patios and Decks*

Stainless Steel Appliances

Newly Installed European Style Cabinets

Under Cabinet LED Lighting

Mosaic Marble Backsplash

Spacious Pantry

Over-the-Range Microwaves

Dishwasher

Frost-Free Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Newly Installed Faux Hardwood Flooring Throughout Bathrooms

Spacious Cabinetry

Decorative Lighting

Premium Grade Carpet in Bedrooms and Closets

Decorative Ceiling Fan with Lighting

Walk-in Closets with Shelving

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Fishing Pier & Boat Dock

Lush Landscaping

On-Site Recycling Program

Door to Door Valet Trash

Package Acceptance

Controlled Access Gates

Privately Owned Lake with Fountain

Online Rent Payments Available to Residents

Reserved Parking Available

Bark Park for Our Four-Legged Friends

3 Resort-Style Swimming Pools

Poolside Lounge Equipment

Outside Community Grilling & BBQ Area

Shaded Gazebo

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with a Stunning Lake View

Cardio Equipment

Bench Training with Free Weights

Resistance Training

Clubhouse with Resident Lounge and Business Center

Computer Work Stations

High-Speed Internet Access Available

Lounge Seating with Pool View

Pool Table

High-Definition Flat Screen TV

Kitchen and Bar Area

Train station within 1 mile