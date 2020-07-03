All apartments in Dallas
Location

9567 Castlefield Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate and carpet flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and a two-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near Edward Titche Elementary School, Annie Webb Blanton Elementary School, Pleasant Oaks Recreation Center, Bruton Bazaar, Domino's Pizza, Church's Chicken and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9567 Castlefield Dr have any available units?
9567 Castlefield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9567 Castlefield Dr have?
Some of 9567 Castlefield Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9567 Castlefield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9567 Castlefield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9567 Castlefield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9567 Castlefield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9567 Castlefield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9567 Castlefield Dr offers parking.
Does 9567 Castlefield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9567 Castlefield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9567 Castlefield Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9567 Castlefield Dr has a pool.
Does 9567 Castlefield Dr have accessible units?
No, 9567 Castlefield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9567 Castlefield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9567 Castlefield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

