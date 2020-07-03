All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 15 2019 at 7:01 PM

9527 Tarleton St

9527 Tarleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

9527 Tarleton Street, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning completely updated 2 bed 1.5 bath house in Dallas is now available. Home features neutral blue tones, wood flooring and updated lighting fixtures. Open kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large island. Large living room, custom wood deck and fenced in backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=MwJq0ZrF5Z&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9527 Tarleton St have any available units?
9527 Tarleton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9527 Tarleton St have?
Some of 9527 Tarleton St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9527 Tarleton St currently offering any rent specials?
9527 Tarleton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9527 Tarleton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9527 Tarleton St is pet friendly.
Does 9527 Tarleton St offer parking?
No, 9527 Tarleton St does not offer parking.
Does 9527 Tarleton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9527 Tarleton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9527 Tarleton St have a pool?
No, 9527 Tarleton St does not have a pool.
Does 9527 Tarleton St have accessible units?
No, 9527 Tarleton St does not have accessible units.
Does 9527 Tarleton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9527 Tarleton St does not have units with dishwashers.

