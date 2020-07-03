9527 Tarleton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning completely updated 2 bed 1.5 bath house in Dallas is now available. Home features neutral blue tones, wood flooring and updated lighting fixtures. Open kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large island. Large living room, custom wood deck and fenced in backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=MwJq0ZrF5Z&env=production



