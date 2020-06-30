All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

9527 Gonzales Drive

9527 Gonzales Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9527 Gonzales Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3da489074 ---- Cozy 2 Bedroom Duplex Style Single Family Rental Open Kitchen with Stove/Oven and Dishwasher Window Coverings Spacious Closets Gated Patio Close to Bus Line Private Backyard w/Small Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9527 Gonzales Drive have any available units?
9527 Gonzales Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9527 Gonzales Drive have?
Some of 9527 Gonzales Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9527 Gonzales Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9527 Gonzales Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9527 Gonzales Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9527 Gonzales Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9527 Gonzales Drive offer parking?
No, 9527 Gonzales Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9527 Gonzales Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9527 Gonzales Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9527 Gonzales Drive have a pool?
No, 9527 Gonzales Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9527 Gonzales Drive have accessible units?
No, 9527 Gonzales Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9527 Gonzales Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9527 Gonzales Drive has units with dishwashers.

