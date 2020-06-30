---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3da489074 ---- Cozy 2 Bedroom Duplex Style Single Family Rental Open Kitchen with Stove/Oven and Dishwasher Window Coverings Spacious Closets Gated Patio Close to Bus Line Private Backyard w/Small Storage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9527 Gonzales Drive have any available units?
9527 Gonzales Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9527 Gonzales Drive have?
Some of 9527 Gonzales Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9527 Gonzales Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9527 Gonzales Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.