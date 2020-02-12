948 Peavy Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come see this beautiful mid-century modern home in a neighborhood with greenbelts,parks,century-old trees,located just a mile away from White Rock Lake and zoned for HEXTER Elementary. Featuring an open floor plan,the living and dining areas flow into the kitchen with custom cabinets,SS appliances and dry stack backsplash. Utility is spacious and holds a freezer. Master bedroom is spacious and offers a siting area to relax. Updated bathrooms. NEW SKYLIGHT AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS! Outside,you will find a wood deck with an oversized lot and plenty of space to entertain friends and family. Roof,tankless water heater,front-facing wood fence,asphalt driveway are some of the other upgrades you will appreciate.