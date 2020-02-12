All apartments in Dallas
948 Peavy Road
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:30 PM

948 Peavy Road

948 Peavy Road · No Longer Available
Location

948 Peavy Road, Dallas, TX 75218
Eastwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this beautiful mid-century modern home in a neighborhood with greenbelts,parks,century-old trees,located just a mile away from White Rock Lake and zoned for HEXTER Elementary. Featuring an open floor plan,the living and dining areas flow into the kitchen with custom cabinets,SS appliances and dry stack backsplash. Utility is spacious and holds a freezer. Master bedroom is spacious and offers a siting area to relax. Updated bathrooms. NEW SKYLIGHT AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS! Outside,you will find a wood deck with an oversized lot and plenty of space to entertain friends and family. Roof,tankless water heater,front-facing wood fence,asphalt driveway are some of the other upgrades you will appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 Peavy Road have any available units?
948 Peavy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 948 Peavy Road have?
Some of 948 Peavy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 Peavy Road currently offering any rent specials?
948 Peavy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Peavy Road pet-friendly?
No, 948 Peavy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 948 Peavy Road offer parking?
Yes, 948 Peavy Road offers parking.
Does 948 Peavy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 Peavy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Peavy Road have a pool?
No, 948 Peavy Road does not have a pool.
Does 948 Peavy Road have accessible units?
No, 948 Peavy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Peavy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 948 Peavy Road has units with dishwashers.

