9474 Sherwood Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

WELCOME HOME. Beautiful updated 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on a corner lot with mature trees. Home features hardwood throughout living areas, Crown molding throughout, remote ceiling fan in living and master, Lux Smart Thermostat, Ring Doorbell, beautiful marble stone gas fireplace, wet bar with wine cooler for entertaining your guest, recessed lighting, quartz counter tops in kitchen, master bedroom has his and her closets, huge game room that leads to your back yard with mature trees and a deck. This home is PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. It is conveniently located minutes from Downtown, White Rock Lake, The Arboretum and Lakewood Shopping Center. Don't miss out on this opportunity!!