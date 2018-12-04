All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9474 Sherwood Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9474 Sherwood Glen
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:32 PM

9474 Sherwood Glen

9474 Sherwood Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9474 Sherwood Glen, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME. Beautiful updated 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on a corner lot with mature trees. Home features hardwood throughout living areas, Crown molding throughout, remote ceiling fan in living and master, Lux Smart Thermostat, Ring Doorbell, beautiful marble stone gas fireplace, wet bar with wine cooler for entertaining your guest, recessed lighting, quartz counter tops in kitchen, master bedroom has his and her closets, huge game room that leads to your back yard with mature trees and a deck. This home is PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. It is conveniently located minutes from Downtown, White Rock Lake, The Arboretum and Lakewood Shopping Center. Don't miss out on this opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9474 Sherwood Glen have any available units?
9474 Sherwood Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9474 Sherwood Glen have?
Some of 9474 Sherwood Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9474 Sherwood Glen currently offering any rent specials?
9474 Sherwood Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9474 Sherwood Glen pet-friendly?
No, 9474 Sherwood Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9474 Sherwood Glen offer parking?
Yes, 9474 Sherwood Glen offers parking.
Does 9474 Sherwood Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9474 Sherwood Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9474 Sherwood Glen have a pool?
No, 9474 Sherwood Glen does not have a pool.
Does 9474 Sherwood Glen have accessible units?
No, 9474 Sherwood Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 9474 Sherwood Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9474 Sherwood Glen has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
London Park
15889 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University