Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great home in Casa Linda Forest neighborhood. Extremely Spacious with Open Kitchen, Dining and living areas. Home has updated kitchen and baths, with wood flooring, brick fireplace, granite in Kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint, inside and out. Large walk in pantry with tons of shelving and storage, Office, sun room, separate utility room and 4 spacious bedrooms (2 up and 2 down)Large master Walk in Closet. Go see this one today.