Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking pool garage pet friendly

Lake Highlands traditional inside LBJ. Living-den with high ceilings, walk-in wet bar and separate utility room with full-size washer-dryer hookups. Breakfast area overlooks the pool. Game room could be a fourth bedroom. Tenant will not be able to use the fireplace. Richardson schools. Prefer no pets. pet deposits start at $500 if pet is accepted.