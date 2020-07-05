Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
938 Indian Creek Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
938 Indian Creek Trl
938 Indian Creek Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
938 Indian Creek Trail, Dallas, TX 75241
Glenview
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Open House Saturday March 2, 2019 for 12:00-1:00.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 938 Indian Creek Trl have any available units?
938 Indian Creek Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 938 Indian Creek Trl currently offering any rent specials?
938 Indian Creek Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Indian Creek Trl pet-friendly?
No, 938 Indian Creek Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 938 Indian Creek Trl offer parking?
No, 938 Indian Creek Trl does not offer parking.
Does 938 Indian Creek Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 Indian Creek Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Indian Creek Trl have a pool?
No, 938 Indian Creek Trl does not have a pool.
Does 938 Indian Creek Trl have accessible units?
No, 938 Indian Creek Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Indian Creek Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 Indian Creek Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 Indian Creek Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 Indian Creek Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
