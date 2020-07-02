All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 30 2019 at 12:04 AM

936 Haley Drive

936 Halley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

936 Halley Drive, Dallas, TX 75253

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Built in 2015 this property has 4 bedroom and 2 bath. The house features granite countertop, Luxury Plank Flooring, built-in microwave, and much more. Quiet neighborhood. Very close to Middle school. Pet friendly. Agents please schedule with CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Haley Drive have any available units?
936 Haley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 936 Haley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
936 Haley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Haley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 Haley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 936 Haley Drive offer parking?
No, 936 Haley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 936 Haley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Haley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Haley Drive have a pool?
No, 936 Haley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 936 Haley Drive have accessible units?
No, 936 Haley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Haley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Haley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Haley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 Haley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

