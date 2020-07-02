936 Haley Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Built in 2015 this property has 4 bedroom and 2 bath. The house features granite countertop, Luxury Plank Flooring, built-in microwave, and much more. Quiet neighborhood. Very close to Middle school. Pet friendly. Agents please schedule with CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.