9312 Rutherglen Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove features new vinyl flooring, modern two-tone paint, stylish ceiling fans, washer and dryer connections, and central heat/air! [SBH-B] Outside, enjoy a big fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage with rear entry. The home is in a quiet location near Ann Richards STEAM Academy, ALDI, Fiesta Mart, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Burger King, the bus line and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.