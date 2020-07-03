All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9247 Moss Farm Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9247 Moss Farm Lane
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:44 AM

9247 Moss Farm Lane

9247 Moss Farm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9247 Moss Farm Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous drive up, with mature trees, gives way to a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and just down the street from highly sought after Moss Haven Elementary. The stylish kitchen features stainless steel appliances, updated countertops and designer lighting. Light and bright, large living area with vaulted ceiling, built ins and floor to ceiling brick fireplace overlooks open patio and huge backyard with wood privacy fence and automatic gate. The updated master bath has dual vanities, walk in closets and the secondary bedrooms are generous in size as well. This home is a must see and the best value in the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9247 Moss Farm Lane have any available units?
9247 Moss Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9247 Moss Farm Lane have?
Some of 9247 Moss Farm Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9247 Moss Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9247 Moss Farm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9247 Moss Farm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9247 Moss Farm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9247 Moss Farm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9247 Moss Farm Lane offers parking.
Does 9247 Moss Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9247 Moss Farm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9247 Moss Farm Lane have a pool?
No, 9247 Moss Farm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9247 Moss Farm Lane have accessible units?
No, 9247 Moss Farm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9247 Moss Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9247 Moss Farm Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75231
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University