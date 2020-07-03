9247 Moss Farm Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous drive up, with mature trees, gives way to a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and just down the street from highly sought after Moss Haven Elementary. The stylish kitchen features stainless steel appliances, updated countertops and designer lighting. Light and bright, large living area with vaulted ceiling, built ins and floor to ceiling brick fireplace overlooks open patio and huge backyard with wood privacy fence and automatic gate. The updated master bath has dual vanities, walk in closets and the secondary bedrooms are generous in size as well. This home is a must see and the best value in the neighborhood!