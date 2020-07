Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

This BEAUTIFUL rental features a great floor plan and location in the heart of the Oak Cliff area of Dallas, TX! Enjoy immediate access to entertainment, shopping, and live music in the Bishop Arts District just minutes away! Easy access to Downtown Dallas, Trinity Grove, Sylvan 30, and the new water slides and pool in Kidd Springs Park! This great home will surely lease fast so come and see this well maintained home before it's gone!