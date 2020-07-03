All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9222 CHURCH Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9222 CHURCH Road
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:06 PM

9222 CHURCH Road

9222 Church Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9222 Church Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light filled unit with tons of natural light. This spacious townhome-style condo is conveniently located close to grocery stores, retail and lots of restaurants. Large living room on the second floor with hardwoods, fireplace, vaulted ceiling and wall of windows provide a great place to entertain or unwind. There is plenty of closet space, washer, dryer, spacious fenced patio area, and one car garage promote a convenient lifestyle. Split bedrooms make the home ideal for a roommate situation. Richardson ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9222 CHURCH Road have any available units?
9222 CHURCH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9222 CHURCH Road have?
Some of 9222 CHURCH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9222 CHURCH Road currently offering any rent specials?
9222 CHURCH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9222 CHURCH Road pet-friendly?
No, 9222 CHURCH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9222 CHURCH Road offer parking?
Yes, 9222 CHURCH Road offers parking.
Does 9222 CHURCH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9222 CHURCH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9222 CHURCH Road have a pool?
No, 9222 CHURCH Road does not have a pool.
Does 9222 CHURCH Road have accessible units?
No, 9222 CHURCH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9222 CHURCH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9222 CHURCH Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75233
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University