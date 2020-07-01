9219 Rolling Rock Lane, Dallas, TX 75238 Lake Highlands
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Never leased before Lake Highlands home in desirable Richardson ISD features vaulted ceilings and fresh neutral paint. Enjoy the backyard oasis complete with Pebble Tec pool. Garage conversion provides extra living area perfect for an at-home studio or pool room. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Newly installed Nest doorbell and thermostat. Yardcare and pool maintenance for $200 flat fee per month. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
