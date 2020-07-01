9219 Rolling Rock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Never leased before Lake Highlands home in desirable Richardson ISD features vaulted ceilings and fresh neutral paint. Enjoy the backyard oasis complete with Pebble Tec pool. Garage conversion provides extra living area perfect for an at-home studio or pool room. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Newly installed Nest doorbell and thermostat. Yardcare and pool maintenance for $200 flat fee per month. A must see!