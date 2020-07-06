9217 Crestlake Drive

Amenities

This Lake Highlands home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Everything in this home has been renovated and updated, starting with a brand new roof, insulation in the attic as well as a brand new HVAC system and ducts. New hot water heater, all new windows and seals. New interior doors and all trim has been installed throughout. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms with new LED lighting throughout as well as new switches and plugs. Updated vaulted ceilings, living room and kitchen have been redesigned with an open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining friends and family. Bring your clients because pictures don't do this beautiful home justice. Schedule your showing today!