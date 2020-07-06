All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

9217 Crestlake Drive

9217 Crestlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9217 Crestlake Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Lake Highlands home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Everything in this home has been renovated and updated, starting with a brand new roof, insulation in the attic as well as a brand new HVAC system and ducts. New hot water heater, all new windows and seals. New interior doors and all trim has been installed throughout. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms with new LED lighting throughout as well as new switches and plugs. Updated vaulted ceilings, living room and kitchen have been redesigned with an open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining friends and family. Bring your clients because pictures don't do this beautiful home justice. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9217 Crestlake Drive have any available units?
9217 Crestlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9217 Crestlake Drive have?
Some of 9217 Crestlake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9217 Crestlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9217 Crestlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9217 Crestlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9217 Crestlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9217 Crestlake Drive offer parking?
No, 9217 Crestlake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9217 Crestlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9217 Crestlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9217 Crestlake Drive have a pool?
No, 9217 Crestlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9217 Crestlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 9217 Crestlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9217 Crestlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9217 Crestlake Drive has units with dishwashers.

