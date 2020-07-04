All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 4 2019 at 2:49 AM

9116 Clearwater Drive

9116 Clearwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9116 Clearwater Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NEVER MOW YOUR LAWN AGAIN! LANDLORD WILL PAY FOR LAWN CARE! Tucked away on a quiet street off Old Greenville, in Northwood Estates, is a 4BR home on a beautifully treed, quarter acre lot! Large living area has classic hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Master bath with a walk in shower. Split 4th bedroom could be second living area. Full size laundry room. Generously covered deck over-looks the large back yard. A side entrance allows for privacy to the UPSTAIRS APARTMENT, with a bath, kitchenette and 2 closets. A REAL PLUS for a live-in nanny, college student, etc. Sought-after Richardson schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 Clearwater Drive have any available units?
9116 Clearwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9116 Clearwater Drive have?
Some of 9116 Clearwater Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 Clearwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9116 Clearwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 Clearwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9116 Clearwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9116 Clearwater Drive offer parking?
No, 9116 Clearwater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9116 Clearwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9116 Clearwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 Clearwater Drive have a pool?
No, 9116 Clearwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9116 Clearwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 9116 Clearwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 Clearwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9116 Clearwater Drive has units with dishwashers.

