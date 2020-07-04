9116 Clearwater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

NEVER MOW YOUR LAWN AGAIN! LANDLORD WILL PAY FOR LAWN CARE! Tucked away on a quiet street off Old Greenville, in Northwood Estates, is a 4BR home on a beautifully treed, quarter acre lot! Large living area has classic hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Master bath with a walk in shower. Split 4th bedroom could be second living area. Full size laundry room. Generously covered deck over-looks the large back yard. A side entrance allows for privacy to the UPSTAIRS APARTMENT, with a bath, kitchenette and 2 closets. A REAL PLUS for a live-in nanny, college student, etc. Sought-after Richardson schools.