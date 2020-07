Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

This is a 4 bed, 3.5 bath with office, den, laundry room, 3 car garage Lake Highlands beauty. Remodeled throughout in 2018. Washer and dryer provided. 3 car garage and a beautiful treed backyard. Green belt and beautiful bike and walk trails access. Award winning Richardson School District. This house won't last. Call it your home before it's gone.