903 N Bishop Avenue

Nice, well maintained charming 16 unit 1925 Apartment Building in Bishop Arts area. All units are updated but maintain their original charm. This is a 2nd floor corner unit with 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, updated bath, updated kitchen, new appliances, fresh paint. Lots of windows, 2 inch blinds. Walk in closet + additional closet. Has shared washer-dryer with other unit in the common hall outside unit door, gated assigned uncovered parking space. ** MAX OF ONE PERSON OCCUPANCY FOR THIS UNIT**