Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
903 N Bishop Avenue
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:48 PM

903 N Bishop Avenue

903 N Bishop Ave · No Longer Available
Dallas
Kidd Springs
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

903 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Nice, well maintained charming 16 unit 1925 Apartment Building in Bishop Arts area. All units are updated but maintain their original charm. This is a 2nd floor corner unit with 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, updated bath, updated kitchen, new appliances, fresh paint. Lots of windows, 2 inch blinds. Walk in closet + additional closet. Has shared washer-dryer with other unit in the common hall outside unit door, gated assigned uncovered parking space. ** MAX OF ONE PERSON OCCUPANCY FOR THIS UNIT**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 N Bishop Avenue have any available units?
903 N Bishop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 N Bishop Avenue have?
Some of 903 N Bishop Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 N Bishop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
903 N Bishop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 N Bishop Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 903 N Bishop Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 903 N Bishop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 903 N Bishop Avenue offers parking.
Does 903 N Bishop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 N Bishop Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 N Bishop Avenue have a pool?
No, 903 N Bishop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 903 N Bishop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 903 N Bishop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 903 N Bishop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 N Bishop Avenue has units with dishwashers.

