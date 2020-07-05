9006 Rockbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Beautifully designed and decorated, this Preston Hollow home is available for lease fully furnished or unfurnished. It was recently remodeled with an award-winning floor plan that includes a downstairs master suite, open kitchen and family rooms, game room, integrated media room, study, exercise room and a three car garage. You’ll find plenty of opportunities for entertaining and family time with the decked out kitchen, pool, beverage center and more. All situated on an almost half acre lot in a prime estate neighborhood. Getting around town couldn’t be better with easy access to major roadways as well as some of Dallas’ finest shopping, dining and schools.