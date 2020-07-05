All apartments in Dallas
9006 Rockbrook Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 3:28 AM

9006 Rockbrook Drive

9006 Rockbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9006 Rockbrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautifully designed and decorated, this Preston Hollow home is available for lease fully furnished or unfurnished. It was recently remodeled with an award-winning floor plan that includes a downstairs master suite, open kitchen and family rooms, game room, integrated media room, study, exercise room and a three car garage. You’ll find plenty of opportunities for entertaining and family time with the decked out kitchen, pool, beverage center and more. All situated on an almost half acre lot in a prime estate neighborhood. Getting around town couldn’t be better with easy access to major roadways as well as some of Dallas’ finest shopping, dining and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 Rockbrook Drive have any available units?
9006 Rockbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9006 Rockbrook Drive have?
Some of 9006 Rockbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9006 Rockbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9006 Rockbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 Rockbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9006 Rockbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9006 Rockbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9006 Rockbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 9006 Rockbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9006 Rockbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 Rockbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9006 Rockbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 9006 Rockbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 9006 Rockbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 Rockbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9006 Rockbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

