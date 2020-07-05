All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:53 AM

8906 Whitewing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8906 Whitewing Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Near Walnut Hill & Juniper - Adorable property with cottage-like exterior and tons of curb appeal. Spacious layout with formal living and dining area, and second living space off of the patio. Neutral paint tones and tons of windows allowing for natural light. Galley kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space. Gorgeous dark wood floors throughout the main living areas. Nice sized bedrooms, fenced yard and full-size washer and dryer connections. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your showing today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

(RLNE3396756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8906 Whitewing Ln have any available units?
8906 Whitewing Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8906 Whitewing Ln have?
Some of 8906 Whitewing Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8906 Whitewing Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8906 Whitewing Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 Whitewing Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8906 Whitewing Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8906 Whitewing Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8906 Whitewing Ln offers parking.
Does 8906 Whitewing Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8906 Whitewing Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 Whitewing Ln have a pool?
No, 8906 Whitewing Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8906 Whitewing Ln have accessible units?
No, 8906 Whitewing Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 Whitewing Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8906 Whitewing Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

