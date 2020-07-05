8906 Whitewing Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Near Walnut Hill & Juniper - Adorable property with cottage-like exterior and tons of curb appeal. Spacious layout with formal living and dining area, and second living space off of the patio. Neutral paint tones and tons of windows allowing for natural light. Galley kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space. Gorgeous dark wood floors throughout the main living areas. Nice sized bedrooms, fenced yard and full-size washer and dryer connections. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your showing today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



