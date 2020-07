Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath traditional in the L streets. Third bedroom can be used as 2nd living space. Covered porch with swing, hardwoods, carpet, HUGE backyard with shade and back patio. The washer-dryer and fridge will stay and the owner pays for monitored alarm and lawn care! Thats a great deal in a great neighborhood.