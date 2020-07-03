8700 Southwestern Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible carport parking pool garage

So you’ve finally done it. It’s been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory.



But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you’ve finally got it back. Today you’ve reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again.



Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you’ve been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!



___________________________________________________________



NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES



One-, two- and three-bedroom residences



Attached and detached garage options



Two pools (one of them three levels)



Oversize patios



Gated community



Pet friendly



Residential recycling program



Access to The Village Lifestyle Center



Access to The Village Fit



_________________________________



Looking for a new apartment?



I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.