All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8700 Southwestern Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8700 Southwestern Blvd
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:39 PM

8700 Southwestern Blvd

8700 Southwestern Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8700 Southwestern Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
pool
garage
So you’ve finally done it. It’s been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory.

But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you’ve finally got it back. Today you’ve reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again.

Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you’ve been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!

___________________________________________________________

NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES

One-, two- and three-bedroom residences

Attached and detached garage options

Two pools (one of them three levels)

Oversize patios

Gated community

Pet friendly

Residential recycling program

Access to The Village Lifestyle Center

Access to The Village Fit

_________________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 Southwestern Blvd have any available units?
8700 Southwestern Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8700 Southwestern Blvd have?
Some of 8700 Southwestern Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 Southwestern Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8700 Southwestern Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 Southwestern Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8700 Southwestern Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8700 Southwestern Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8700 Southwestern Blvd offers parking.
Does 8700 Southwestern Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8700 Southwestern Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 Southwestern Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8700 Southwestern Blvd has a pool.
Does 8700 Southwestern Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 8700 Southwestern Blvd has accessible units.
Does 8700 Southwestern Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8700 Southwestern Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75208
The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Magnolia off Sylvan
707 Seale Street
Dallas, TX 75208
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University