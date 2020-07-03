8646 Santa Clara Drive

Amenities

playground tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities playground tennis court

Perfectly situated in the Flat-Lands of Little Forest Hills sits this wonderful GEM! Cute drive up appeal, great floor plan, double pane windows, cute kitchen and living room, spacious bedrooms and inviting bathroom. Don't miss the huge fenced in yard! Blocks from the Arboretum, White Rock Lake and an awesome city park with tennis, softball and playground! Excellent shopping, restaurants and a seasonal Farmers market are all close by. Drive to downtown Dallas without getting on the freeways!