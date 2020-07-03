All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:09 PM

8646 Santa Clara Drive

8646 Santa Clara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8646 Santa Clara Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

playground
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
Perfectly situated in the Flat-Lands of Little Forest Hills sits this wonderful GEM! Cute drive up appeal, great floor plan, double pane windows, cute kitchen and living room, spacious bedrooms and inviting bathroom. Don't miss the huge fenced in yard! Blocks from the Arboretum, White Rock Lake and an awesome city park with tennis, softball and playground! Excellent shopping, restaurants and a seasonal Farmers market are all close by. Drive to downtown Dallas without getting on the freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8646 Santa Clara Drive have any available units?
8646 Santa Clara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8646 Santa Clara Drive have?
Some of 8646 Santa Clara Drive's amenities include playground, tennis court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8646 Santa Clara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8646 Santa Clara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8646 Santa Clara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8646 Santa Clara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8646 Santa Clara Drive offer parking?
No, 8646 Santa Clara Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8646 Santa Clara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8646 Santa Clara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8646 Santa Clara Drive have a pool?
No, 8646 Santa Clara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8646 Santa Clara Drive have accessible units?
No, 8646 Santa Clara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8646 Santa Clara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8646 Santa Clara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

