Dallas
Find more places like 8637 Santa Clara Drive.
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8637 Santa Clara Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
8637 Santa Clara Drive
8637 Santa Clara Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8637 Santa Clara Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great 3 bed 2 bathroom home in Little Forest Hills. Big lot great for family and entertaining
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8637 Santa Clara Drive have any available units?
8637 Santa Clara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 8637 Santa Clara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8637 Santa Clara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8637 Santa Clara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8637 Santa Clara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 8637 Santa Clara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8637 Santa Clara Drive offers parking.
Does 8637 Santa Clara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8637 Santa Clara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8637 Santa Clara Drive have a pool?
No, 8637 Santa Clara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8637 Santa Clara Drive have accessible units?
No, 8637 Santa Clara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8637 Santa Clara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8637 Santa Clara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8637 Santa Clara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8637 Santa Clara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
