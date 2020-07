Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport courtyard dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cc payments clubhouse e-payments smoke-free community

Luxury living in a tropical resort-like setting in these Dallas apartments for rent, available now.



Who would have thought that right here in Dallas, you could dwell in a tropical paradise with a South Beach flair! Yet that’s what you’ll find at Verandah Flats. These East Dallas apartments are offered for rent right now, to those with discriminating tastes and a love for incorporating the outdoors into their living spaces.



Located in the desirable neighborhood of Lakewood Hills in East Dallas, Verandah Flats features three distinct outdoor garden and living spaces that comprise the “it” factor for every resident. The landscaping and gardens are truly a one-of-a-kind natural paradise that brings the tropics to Texas.



Verandah Flats offers a unique apartment community, one that feels much more like you’re living within a luxury boutique resort than a city apartment complex. It’s a magazine-worthy tropical oasis -- and you can have it year-round.



What’s outdoors:



A lush courty