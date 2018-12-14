All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:52 AM

8630 Baltimore Drive

8630 Baltimore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8630 Baltimore Drive, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
internet access
Executive Short Term Furnished Rental. Stay a couple of months or a year! All bills paid. Internet provided. Huge rooms with massive storage. This spacious condo behind the pink wall is on a tree lined serene street. Low-maintenance living with superior dining, shopping and entertainment nearby & quick access to major highways. Many cabinets in kitchen and granite counter tops. Living, dining and kitchen have hardwood floors. Built in bookshelves in dining. Washer dryer in master bath.One covered carport space. Safe quiet residential area surrounded by million dollar homes. Very close to Preston Center. Short trip to Northpark, SMU and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8630 Baltimore Drive have any available units?
8630 Baltimore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8630 Baltimore Drive have?
Some of 8630 Baltimore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8630 Baltimore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8630 Baltimore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8630 Baltimore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8630 Baltimore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8630 Baltimore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8630 Baltimore Drive offers parking.
Does 8630 Baltimore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8630 Baltimore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8630 Baltimore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8630 Baltimore Drive has a pool.
Does 8630 Baltimore Drive have accessible units?
No, 8630 Baltimore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8630 Baltimore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8630 Baltimore Drive has units with dishwashers.

