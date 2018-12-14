8630 Baltimore Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool internet access

Executive Short Term Furnished Rental. Stay a couple of months or a year! All bills paid. Internet provided. Huge rooms with massive storage. This spacious condo behind the pink wall is on a tree lined serene street. Low-maintenance living with superior dining, shopping and entertainment nearby & quick access to major highways. Many cabinets in kitchen and granite counter tops. Living, dining and kitchen have hardwood floors. Built in bookshelves in dining. Washer dryer in master bath.One covered carport space. Safe quiet residential area surrounded by million dollar homes. Very close to Preston Center. Short trip to Northpark, SMU and downtown.