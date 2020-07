Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A very cool Little Forest Hills cottage with an open floor plan. Custom tile counters in kitchen & bth designed by legendary Potter Brown of Edom, Tx. Kit has gas range, dishwasher, disposal, & fridge. Oak floors, recessed lighting, lots of windows, & cool built ins. Sunroom has double atrium doors to large wood deck in back. Washer & dryer included but not guaranteed. Pets on case by case basis. No large of vicious dogs. All references checked.