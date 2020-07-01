8612 Cherry Hill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rare opportunity to lease a home in Royal Lane Village. Walking distance to Royal Oaks Golf Country Club, White Rock Hike-Bike trail. Recently replace floors wood laminate floors and paint, Vaulted ceilings in spacious dinning and living room with built-in cabinets. Open to large kitchen with Island, lots of counter space and breakfast nook. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your Master Suite with large walk-in closet. Master bathroom with tub and separate shower and sinks. All bedrooms are good size. Small low maintenance courtyard and 2 car garage. Pets are case by case. More pictures to come. Pics are before tenant moved in.