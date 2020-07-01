8612 Cherry Hill Drive

Amenities
Rare opportunity to lease a home in Royal Lane Village. Walking distance to Royal Oaks Golf Country Club, White Rock Hike-Bike trail. Recently replace floors wood laminate floors and paint, Vaulted ceilings in spacious dinning and living room with built-in cabinets. Open to large kitchen with Island, lots of counter space and breakfast nook. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your Master Suite with large walk-in closet. Master bathroom with tub and separate shower and sinks. All bedrooms are good size. Small low maintenance courtyard and 2 car garage. Pets are case by case. More pictures to come. Pics are before tenant moved in.