8612 Cherry Hill Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:34 AM

8612 Cherry Hill Drive

8612 Cherry Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8612 Cherry Hill Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare opportunity to lease a home in Royal Lane Village. Walking distance to Royal Oaks Golf Country Club, White Rock Hike-Bike trail. Recently replace floors wood laminate floors and paint, Vaulted ceilings in spacious dinning and living room with built-in cabinets. Open to large kitchen with Island, lots of counter space and breakfast nook. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your Master Suite with large walk-in closet. Master bathroom with tub and separate shower and sinks. All bedrooms are good size. Small low maintenance courtyard and 2 car garage. Pets are case by case. More pictures to come. Pics are before tenant moved in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8612 Cherry Hill Drive have any available units?
8612 Cherry Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8612 Cherry Hill Drive have?
Some of 8612 Cherry Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8612 Cherry Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8612 Cherry Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8612 Cherry Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8612 Cherry Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8612 Cherry Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8612 Cherry Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 8612 Cherry Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8612 Cherry Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8612 Cherry Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 8612 Cherry Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8612 Cherry Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 8612 Cherry Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8612 Cherry Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8612 Cherry Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

