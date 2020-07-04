All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:40 PM

8609 Glencrest Lane

8609 Glencrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8609 Glencrest Lane, Dallas, TX 75209
Bluffview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Immaculately maintained Classic Urban Homes custom is impressive and beautiful. Sunken living room with wood floors & FP, formal DR features a wall of built-in shelves! The kitchen is clearly the hub and is very well equipped - Viking Appliances, including a built-in fridge-freezer, double ovens, 9x4 ft. butcher block island, wonderful walk-in pantry, tons of cabinets and counter space! The attention to detail is stunning throughout, but most notably, on the second floor landing - love the sleek use of wood, stone and clean lines! Luxurious master suite with spa like shower and huge closet. Private entrance to quarters upstairs, would be perfect for nanny, older teen or home office. Tons of storage!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 Glencrest Lane have any available units?
8609 Glencrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8609 Glencrest Lane have?
Some of 8609 Glencrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 Glencrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8609 Glencrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 Glencrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8609 Glencrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8609 Glencrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8609 Glencrest Lane offers parking.
Does 8609 Glencrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 Glencrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 Glencrest Lane have a pool?
No, 8609 Glencrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8609 Glencrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 8609 Glencrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 Glencrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8609 Glencrest Lane has units with dishwashers.

