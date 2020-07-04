8609 Glencrest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Immaculately maintained Classic Urban Homes custom is impressive and beautiful. Sunken living room with wood floors & FP, formal DR features a wall of built-in shelves! The kitchen is clearly the hub and is very well equipped - Viking Appliances, including a built-in fridge-freezer, double ovens, 9x4 ft. butcher block island, wonderful walk-in pantry, tons of cabinets and counter space! The attention to detail is stunning throughout, but most notably, on the second floor landing - love the sleek use of wood, stone and clean lines! Luxurious master suite with spa like shower and huge closet. Private entrance to quarters upstairs, would be perfect for nanny, older teen or home office. Tons of storage!!