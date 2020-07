Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ANY realtor can show you this property!



Reach out with address in subject line to receive the rental criteria.



Beautiful 4 bedroom freshly updated home with that extra special touch!

Lovely rock landscaping, spacious two car garage, all very near to downtown!