Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8507 Craighill Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:45 PM

8507 Craighill Avenue

8507 Craighill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8507 Craighill Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Bluffview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Modern Design in Great Neighborhood near Airport & Cosmopolitan Area*Gated Entry to Breezeway*4*3.5*2*Huge open concept Living*Tons of Natural Light Dining*Energy Star GE Cafe Stainless Steal Appliances*Luxurious Quartz Countertops*Security System*Smart Home System*Tankless Hot Water Heaters*Gas & Electric Fireplace*Sprinkler System*Stained Privacy Fence*Covered Patio*Unattached Casita for Guests*Entertainment Delight*Agents & Buyers to verify all schools, taxes & square footages*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*Agent related to Seller*Complete & Won't Last?Show it now!
Application must be completed on property management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8507 Craighill Avenue have any available units?
8507 Craighill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8507 Craighill Avenue have?
Some of 8507 Craighill Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8507 Craighill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8507 Craighill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8507 Craighill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8507 Craighill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8507 Craighill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8507 Craighill Avenue offers parking.
Does 8507 Craighill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8507 Craighill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8507 Craighill Avenue have a pool?
No, 8507 Craighill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8507 Craighill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8507 Craighill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8507 Craighill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8507 Craighill Avenue has units with dishwashers.

