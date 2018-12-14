8506 Londonderry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Gorgeous 1.5 story, completely updated smart home features a wonderful open & flowing floor plan, alarm, surveillance system & smart thermostat. Inside features a spacious living room with a floor-to-ceiling updated fireplace, vaulted ceilings & premium upgraded flooring! The gourmet kitchen shines with white cabinetry and overlooks the sunny breakfast nook! Sprawling Master Suite with two additional bedrooms on the 1st floor. Upstairs you’ll find the huge 4th bedroom which could be used as a media room! Lrg backyard with open patio. Full size utility room. A definite must see! Fantastic location in Dallas, just minutes from White Rock Lake, fine dining, tons of shopping!