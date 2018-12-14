8506 Londonderry Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous 1.5 story, completely updated smart home features a wonderful open & flowing floor plan, alarm, surveillance system & smart thermostat. Inside features a spacious living room with a floor-to-ceiling updated fireplace, vaulted ceilings & premium upgraded flooring! The gourmet kitchen shines with white cabinetry and overlooks the sunny breakfast nook! Sprawling Master Suite with two additional bedrooms on the 1st floor. Upstairs you’ll find the huge 4th bedroom which could be used as a media room! Lrg backyard with open patio. Full size utility room. A definite must see! Fantastic location in Dallas, just minutes from White Rock Lake, fine dining, tons of shopping!