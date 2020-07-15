Amenities

8487 Creekbluff Dr Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Southwest Dallas! - Stunning 4 bedroom with a View in Southwest Dallas!! This House is on a huge lot overlooking Cedar Hill State Park and Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve. Vaulted ceilings & beautiful arches throughout the pristine home. Eat-In Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter open across the breakfast bar into the large main living area. Huge split master features walk-in closets, master bath has jetted tub & separate shower. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Hallway wraps around to a bonus living area among other bedrooms. Available Now!!



(RLNE2281881)