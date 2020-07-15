All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8487 Creekbluff Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8487 Creekbluff Dr
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:21 AM

8487 Creekbluff Dr

8487 Creekbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

8487 Creekbluff Drive, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
8487 Creekbluff Dr Available 06/30/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Southwest Dallas! - Stunning 4 bedroom with a View in Southwest Dallas!! This House is on a huge lot overlooking Cedar Hill State Park and Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve. Vaulted ceilings & beautiful arches throughout the pristine home. Eat-In Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter open across the breakfast bar into the large main living area. Huge split master features walk-in closets, master bath has jetted tub & separate shower. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets. Hallway wraps around to a bonus living area among other bedrooms. Available Now!!

(RLNE2281881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8487 Creekbluff Dr have any available units?
8487 Creekbluff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 8487 Creekbluff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8487 Creekbluff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8487 Creekbluff Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8487 Creekbluff Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8487 Creekbluff Dr offer parking?
No, 8487 Creekbluff Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8487 Creekbluff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8487 Creekbluff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8487 Creekbluff Dr have a pool?
No, 8487 Creekbluff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8487 Creekbluff Dr have accessible units?
No, 8487 Creekbluff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8487 Creekbluff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8487 Creekbluff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8487 Creekbluff Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8487 Creekbluff Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Village Corners
6310 Shady Brook Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Village Corners East
6312 Shady Brook
Dallas, TX 75206
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University