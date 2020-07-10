Nice two story brick home on large corner lot. Laminate floors down in large living area with fireplace and dining area. Half bath. Kitchen with ceramic tile floors and granite counter tops. Second floor features large master bedroom with walk in closet and bath. Two other bedrooms. Utility room with full size connections. Covered patio looks out on nice fenced back yard. Two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8446 Cadenza Lane have any available units?
8446 Cadenza Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8446 Cadenza Lane have?
Some of 8446 Cadenza Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8446 Cadenza Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8446 Cadenza Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.