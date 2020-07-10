All apartments in Dallas
8446 Cadenza Lane

8446 Cadenza Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8446 Cadenza Lane, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice two story brick home on large corner lot. Laminate floors down in large living area with fireplace and dining area. Half bath. Kitchen with ceramic tile floors and granite counter tops. Second floor features large master bedroom with walk in closet and bath. Two other bedrooms. Utility room with full size connections. Covered patio looks out on nice fenced back yard. Two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

