8446 Cadenza Lane

Nice two story brick home on large corner lot. Laminate floors down in large living area with fireplace and dining area. Half bath. Kitchen with ceramic tile floors and granite counter tops. Second floor features large master bedroom with walk in closet and bath. Two other bedrooms. Utility room with full size connections. Covered patio looks out on nice fenced back yard. Two car garage.