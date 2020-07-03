8418 Grovecrest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath (plus a bonus room!)home in Pleasant Grove has been updated to include laminate and vinyl flooring for easy cleaning, central heat/air, ceiling fans, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard, a carport and a two-year-old roof. [SBH-C]

The home is just down the street from John Q. Adams Elementary School, Food Land, La Michoacana Meat Market, Buckner Thrift, CVS, El Rancho Supermercado, Planet Fitness and so much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.