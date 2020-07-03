All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:33 AM

8418 Grovecrest Dr

8418 Grovecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8418 Grovecrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath (plus a bonus room!)home in Pleasant Grove has been updated to include laminate and vinyl flooring for easy cleaning, central heat/air, ceiling fans, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard, a carport and a two-year-old roof. [SBH-C]
The home is just down the street from John Q. Adams Elementary School, Food Land, La Michoacana Meat Market, Buckner Thrift, CVS, El Rancho Supermercado, Planet Fitness and so much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 Grovecrest Dr have any available units?
8418 Grovecrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8418 Grovecrest Dr have?
Some of 8418 Grovecrest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 Grovecrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8418 Grovecrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 Grovecrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8418 Grovecrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8418 Grovecrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8418 Grovecrest Dr offers parking.
Does 8418 Grovecrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8418 Grovecrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 Grovecrest Dr have a pool?
No, 8418 Grovecrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8418 Grovecrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 8418 Grovecrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 Grovecrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8418 Grovecrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

