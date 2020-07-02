All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8346 Lullwater Drive

8346 Lullwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8346 Lullwater Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Immaculate property ready for you! Recently renovated down to the studs. This property is great for SMU students and families alike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8346 Lullwater Drive have any available units?
8346 Lullwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8346 Lullwater Drive have?
Some of 8346 Lullwater Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8346 Lullwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8346 Lullwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8346 Lullwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8346 Lullwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8346 Lullwater Drive offer parking?
No, 8346 Lullwater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8346 Lullwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8346 Lullwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8346 Lullwater Drive have a pool?
No, 8346 Lullwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8346 Lullwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 8346 Lullwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8346 Lullwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8346 Lullwater Drive has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

