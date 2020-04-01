8340 Meadow Rd

Amenities
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!
You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.
Apartment Amenities
Custom Built-in Computer Desks and Bookshelves
Wood Style Flooring Throughout
In-Ceiling Speakers In Every Living Room
USB Charging Outlets
Spacious Walk-in Closets With Customizable Shelving
Full Size Front Load Washer And Dryer In Every Residence
Chef Style Kitchens with Undermounted Lighting
Granite Counter Tops With Double Stainless Steel Sinks
Premium Back Splash
Side By Side Refrigerators With Water And Ice Dispensers
Double Vanities
Separate Shower
Linen Closets
Bluetooth Keyless Entry
Urban Mud Room
Contemporary Lighting and Celling Fans
9 ft Ceilings
10 ft Ceilings
Large Private Patios or Balconies
Studio, One and Two Bedrooms Available
Community Amenities
Boutique-Styled Clubhouse And Game Room
Crunch Fitness Center And Aerobic Center
Community Conference Center
E-Lounge
Resort Style Pool With Tanning Ledge
Complimentary Bike Rental
WI-FI Connectivity In All Common Areas
Limited Fob Elevator Access
Close Proximity To NorthPark Mall, Central Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, And Sprouts
Coffee And Refreshment Station
Pool Side Grilling And Lounging Area
Private Access Garage With Limited Gate Access, VIP Parking Options, And Car Charging Stations
Within Walking Distance To Presbyterian Hospital
Bark Park and Pet Spa
Accessible trash chutes on each floor
24-Hour Parcel Pick-up Station
Convenient Access To Central Expressway And LBJ Freeway
Rentable Storage Closets