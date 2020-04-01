8340 Meadow Rd

Amenities

You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.



Apartment Amenities



Custom Built-in Computer Desks and Bookshelves



Wood Style Flooring Throughout



In-Ceiling Speakers In Every Living Room



USB Charging Outlets



Spacious Walk-in Closets With Customizable Shelving



Full Size Front Load Washer And Dryer In Every Residence



Chef Style Kitchens with Undermounted Lighting



Granite Counter Tops With Double Stainless Steel Sinks



Premium Back Splash



Side By Side Refrigerators With Water And Ice Dispensers



Double Vanities



Separate Shower



Linen Closets



Bluetooth Keyless Entry



Urban Mud Room



Contemporary Lighting and Celling Fans



9 ft Ceilings



10 ft Ceilings



Large Private Patios or Balconies



Studio, One and Two Bedrooms Available



Community Amenities



Boutique-Styled Clubhouse And Game Room



Crunch Fitness Center And Aerobic Center



Community Conference Center



E-Lounge



Resort Style Pool With Tanning Ledge



Complimentary Bike Rental



WI-FI Connectivity In All Common Areas



Limited Fob Elevator Access



Close Proximity To NorthPark Mall, Central Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, And Sprouts



Coffee And Refreshment Station



Pool Side Grilling And Lounging Area



Private Access Garage With Limited Gate Access, VIP Parking Options, And Car Charging Stations



Within Walking Distance To Presbyterian Hospital



Bark Park and Pet Spa



Accessible trash chutes on each floor



24-Hour Parcel Pick-up Station



Convenient Access To Central Expressway And LBJ Freeway



Rentable Storage Closets