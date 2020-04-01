All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8340 Meadow Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8340 Meadow Rd
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

8340 Meadow Rd

8340 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8340 Meadow Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
Who is this crazy person?

Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!

------------------------------------------------
You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Custom Built-in Computer Desks and Bookshelves

Wood Style Flooring Throughout

In-Ceiling Speakers In Every Living Room

USB Charging Outlets

Spacious Walk-in Closets With Customizable Shelving

Full Size Front Load Washer And Dryer In Every Residence

Chef Style Kitchens with Undermounted Lighting

Granite Counter Tops With Double Stainless Steel Sinks

Premium Back Splash

Side By Side Refrigerators With Water And Ice Dispensers

Double Vanities

Separate Shower

Linen Closets

Bluetooth Keyless Entry

Urban Mud Room

Contemporary Lighting and Celling Fans

9 ft Ceilings

10 ft Ceilings

Large Private Patios or Balconies

Studio, One and Two Bedrooms Available

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Boutique-Styled Clubhouse And Game Room

Crunch Fitness Center And Aerobic Center

Community Conference Center

E-Lounge

Resort Style Pool With Tanning Ledge

Complimentary Bike Rental

WI-FI Connectivity In All Common Areas

Limited Fob Elevator Access

Close Proximity To NorthPark Mall, Central Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, And Sprouts

Coffee And Refreshment Station

Pool Side Grilling And Lounging Area

Private Access Garage With Limited Gate Access, VIP Parking Options, And Car Charging Stations

Within Walking Distance To Presbyterian Hospital

Bark Park and Pet Spa

Accessible trash chutes on each floor

24-Hour Parcel Pick-up Station

Convenient Access To Central Expressway And LBJ Freeway

Rentable Storage Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8340 Meadow Rd have any available units?
8340 Meadow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8340 Meadow Rd have?
Some of 8340 Meadow Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8340 Meadow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8340 Meadow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 Meadow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8340 Meadow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8340 Meadow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8340 Meadow Rd offers parking.
Does 8340 Meadow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8340 Meadow Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 Meadow Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8340 Meadow Rd has a pool.
Does 8340 Meadow Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 8340 Meadow Rd has accessible units.
Does 8340 Meadow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8340 Meadow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204
The Armstrong at Knox
4525 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University