8335 Tenino St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate and vinyl flooring, a one-year old roof, one-year old energy-efficient windows, W/D connections, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] Located near the crossroads of Loop 12 and Lake June Rd, this home is near tons of shopping, dining and entertainment, and is within walking distance of John Q Adams School and Holcomb Park. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



