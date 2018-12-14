All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 25 2019

8335 Tenino St

8335 Tenino Street · No Longer Available
Location

8335 Tenino Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate and vinyl flooring, a one-year old roof, one-year old energy-efficient windows, W/D connections, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] Located near the crossroads of Loop 12 and Lake June Rd, this home is near tons of shopping, dining and entertainment, and is within walking distance of John Q Adams School and Holcomb Park. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8335 Tenino St have any available units?
8335 Tenino St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8335 Tenino St have?
Some of 8335 Tenino St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8335 Tenino St currently offering any rent specials?
8335 Tenino St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 Tenino St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8335 Tenino St is pet friendly.
Does 8335 Tenino St offer parking?
Yes, 8335 Tenino St offers parking.
Does 8335 Tenino St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8335 Tenino St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 Tenino St have a pool?
No, 8335 Tenino St does not have a pool.
Does 8335 Tenino St have accessible units?
No, 8335 Tenino St does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 Tenino St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8335 Tenino St does not have units with dishwashers.

