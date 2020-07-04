All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 23 2020

8332 Waterwood Ln

8332 Waterwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8332 Waterwood Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove features ceramic tile and hardwood flooring, fresh two-tone paint throughout, appliances, ceiling fans, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, a fenced backyard with a shed and a two-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is conveniently located near Bruton and Buckner, with easy access to So much- Planet Fitness, Pollo Regio, Walgreens, KFC, Wendy's, Chase bank, the bus line and the DART train. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8332 Waterwood Ln have any available units?
8332 Waterwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8332 Waterwood Ln have?
Some of 8332 Waterwood Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8332 Waterwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8332 Waterwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 Waterwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8332 Waterwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8332 Waterwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8332 Waterwood Ln offers parking.
Does 8332 Waterwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8332 Waterwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 Waterwood Ln have a pool?
No, 8332 Waterwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8332 Waterwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 8332 Waterwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 Waterwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8332 Waterwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

