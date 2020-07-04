8332 Waterwood Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym parking garage

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove features ceramic tile and hardwood flooring, fresh two-tone paint throughout, appliances, ceiling fans, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, a fenced backyard with a shed and a two-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is conveniently located near Bruton and Buckner, with easy access to So much- Planet Fitness, Pollo Regio, Walgreens, KFC, Wendy's, Chase bank, the bus line and the DART train. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.