8321 Stony Creek Drive

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located conveniently just 6 miles from downtown and just over 1 mile from White Rock Lake in the beautiful Claremont Subdivision of White Rock Hills. With 2 living areas and the incredible covered patio area, this is the perfect home for a family or a great roommate situation. The kitchen is open to the front living area and dining room with an abundance of cabinets, stainless refrigerator, dishwasher and new gas stove. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. Lawn care included in the lease. Side yard will be sodded and is fenced for children or pets. Well maintained vintage bathrooms. The master bedroom has it's own entrance and attached bathroom.