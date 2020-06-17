All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8321 Stony Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8321 Stony Creek Drive
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:51 PM

8321 Stony Creek Drive

8321 Stonycreek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8321 Stonycreek Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located conveniently just 6 miles from downtown and just over 1 mile from White Rock Lake in the beautiful Claremont Subdivision of White Rock Hills. With 2 living areas and the incredible covered patio area, this is the perfect home for a family or a great roommate situation. The kitchen is open to the front living area and dining room with an abundance of cabinets, stainless refrigerator, dishwasher and new gas stove. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. Lawn care included in the lease. Side yard will be sodded and is fenced for children or pets. Well maintained vintage bathrooms. The master bedroom has it's own entrance and attached bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8321 Stony Creek Drive have any available units?
8321 Stony Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8321 Stony Creek Drive have?
Some of 8321 Stony Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8321 Stony Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8321 Stony Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 Stony Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8321 Stony Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8321 Stony Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8321 Stony Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 8321 Stony Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8321 Stony Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 Stony Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 8321 Stony Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8321 Stony Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8321 Stony Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 Stony Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8321 Stony Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University