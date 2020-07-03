8227 Folcroft Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

The desirable floor plan offers tons of flexibility depending on your living needs. Three bedrooms across 2 floors creates an abundance of options for an individual, roommates, or a family and has amenities including an infinity pool, grilling area, and fire pit. There are 2 bedrooms down, while the spacious second floor is comprised of the living, kitchen and master suite. Oversized windows at the front of the living area brings light through to the kitchen, highlighting the designer subway backsplash and granite countertops. The master bedroom offers an oversized bathroom with dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. Located in central Dallas just minutes away from great dining, shopping and entertainment.