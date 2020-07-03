All apartments in Dallas
8227 Folcroft Lane
8227 Folcroft Lane

8227 Folcroft Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8227 Folcroft Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
The desirable floor plan offers tons of flexibility depending on your living needs. Three bedrooms across 2 floors creates an abundance of options for an individual, roommates, or a family and has amenities including an infinity pool, grilling area, and fire pit. There are 2 bedrooms down, while the spacious second floor is comprised of the living, kitchen and master suite. Oversized windows at the front of the living area brings light through to the kitchen, highlighting the designer subway backsplash and granite countertops. The master bedroom offers an oversized bathroom with dual sinks, and a large walk-in closet. Located in central Dallas just minutes away from great dining, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8227 Folcroft Lane have any available units?
8227 Folcroft Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8227 Folcroft Lane have?
Some of 8227 Folcroft Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8227 Folcroft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8227 Folcroft Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8227 Folcroft Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8227 Folcroft Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8227 Folcroft Lane offer parking?
No, 8227 Folcroft Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8227 Folcroft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8227 Folcroft Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8227 Folcroft Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8227 Folcroft Lane has a pool.
Does 8227 Folcroft Lane have accessible units?
No, 8227 Folcroft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8227 Folcroft Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8227 Folcroft Lane has units with dishwashers.

