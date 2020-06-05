8221 Folcroft Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage new construction

Be the first to live in this brand new stunning home in Merion! This home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Living room features balcony and sleek wood floors! Open kitchen offers granite counters, painted kitchen cabinets with a maple island, gas cooktop and stainless appliances. Walk-in pantry and spacious dining area. Private master suite features quartz counters, walk-in closet, and balcony. Secondary Bedroom with full bath at 1st floor near entry. Additional Bedroom with private bath at 3rd floor. Relax by the infinity pool and explore the nearby trails and dog park in the community! This property is just a 5 minute walk to the train stop, quick and traffic free commute to and from downtown.