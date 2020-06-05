All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8221 Folcroft Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8221 Folcroft Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

8221 Folcroft Lane

8221 Folcroft Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8221 Folcroft Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this brand new stunning home in Merion! This home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Living room features balcony and sleek wood floors! Open kitchen offers granite counters, painted kitchen cabinets with a maple island, gas cooktop and stainless appliances. Walk-in pantry and spacious dining area. Private master suite features quartz counters, walk-in closet, and balcony. Secondary Bedroom with full bath at 1st floor near entry. Additional Bedroom with private bath at 3rd floor. Relax by the infinity pool and explore the nearby trails and dog park in the community! This property is just a 5 minute walk to the train stop, quick and traffic free commute to and from downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 Folcroft Lane have any available units?
8221 Folcroft Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8221 Folcroft Lane have?
Some of 8221 Folcroft Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8221 Folcroft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8221 Folcroft Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 Folcroft Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8221 Folcroft Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8221 Folcroft Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8221 Folcroft Lane offers parking.
Does 8221 Folcroft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8221 Folcroft Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 Folcroft Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8221 Folcroft Lane has a pool.
Does 8221 Folcroft Lane have accessible units?
No, 8221 Folcroft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 Folcroft Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8221 Folcroft Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University